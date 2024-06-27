Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 690,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (30) F (1) VG (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF25 (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

AURORA (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)