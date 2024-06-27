Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 690,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search