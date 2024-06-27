Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 690,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 3, 2020
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date December 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivna (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search