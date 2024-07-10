Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (26)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (18)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7962 $
Price in auction currency 720000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search