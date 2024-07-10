Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (5)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (26)
- Heritage (7)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (18)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1718 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7962 $
Price in auction currency 720000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
