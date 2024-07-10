Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" with mark МД. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 29, 2014.

