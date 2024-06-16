Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place July 10, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
