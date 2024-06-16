Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place July 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - February 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search