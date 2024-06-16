Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place July 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) BN (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)