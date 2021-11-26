Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
5523 $
Price in auction currency 411846 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
