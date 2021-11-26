Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" above the paws Rivets on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" above the paws Rivets on the sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
5523 $
Price in auction currency 411846 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

