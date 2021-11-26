Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" above the paws. Rivets on the sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)