Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Wide tail
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,300,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9506 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3556 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
