Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,300,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

