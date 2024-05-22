Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Wide tail

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Wide tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Wide tail. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 6,300,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9506 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3556 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

