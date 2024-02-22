Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - February 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

