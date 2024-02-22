Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search