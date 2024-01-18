Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark К. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
******
123
