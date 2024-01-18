Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark К. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition VF30 ННР
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) К at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

