Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,53 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8006 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF40 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
