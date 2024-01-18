Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,53 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8006 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF40 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction DNW - September 17, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search