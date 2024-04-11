Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" under paws (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" under paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

