Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" under paws (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "МД" under paws

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" under paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704" "МД" under paws - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" under paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1911 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search