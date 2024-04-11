Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Type 1703-1704". "МД" under paws (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "МД" under paws
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. "МД" under paws. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (15)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1911 $
Price in auction currency 1500 GBP
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1469 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
