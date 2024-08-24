Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Minted in a ring
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
