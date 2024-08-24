Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Minted in a ring

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Minted in a ring - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" Minted in a ring - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

