Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 750,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)