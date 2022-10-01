Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Point above head
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,86)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
