Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)