Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Point above head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Point above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" Point above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,86)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3871 oz) 12,04 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". Point above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
6644 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1704 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search