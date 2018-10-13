Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search