Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

