1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) МД (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨД (1704) with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 120,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)