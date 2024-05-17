Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

