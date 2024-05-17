Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

