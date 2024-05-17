Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
