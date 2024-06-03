Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small crown. The year is separated by dots

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown The year is separated by dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Small crown The year is separated by dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

