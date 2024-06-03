Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1)