Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Small crown. The year is separated by dots
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Small crown. The year is separated by dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
