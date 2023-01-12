Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
