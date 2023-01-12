Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

