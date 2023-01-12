10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,750. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)