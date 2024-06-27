Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (91) XF (95) VF (118) F (6) VG (2) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (15) MS62 (22) MS61 (8) MS60 (4) AU58 (21) AU55 (26) AU53 (10) AU50 (9) XF45 (15) XF40 (11) VF35 (15) VF25 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (73) NGS (1) ННР (7) RNGA (14) PCGS (7)

