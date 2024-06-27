Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (405) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF45 NGS
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

