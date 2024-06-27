Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 544 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
