Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)