Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704" Without mintmark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704" Without mintmark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6907 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

