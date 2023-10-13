Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) "Type 1703-1704". Without mintmark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without mintmark. Restrike
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7 g
- Pure silver (0,1875 oz) 5,831 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik ҂АΨД (1704) . Without mintmark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6907 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
