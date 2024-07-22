Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,27 g
- Diameter 18 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
