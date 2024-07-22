Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,27 g
  • Diameter 18 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Via (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU53 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1704 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search