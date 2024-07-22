Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) ҂АΨД (1704) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ ПОВЕЛИТЕЛЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 42,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Сondition AU (6) XF (14) VF (48) F (11) VG (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF20 (4) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (8) Service NGC (4) CGC (1) RNGA (1) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Ars Time (1)

Auctiones (2)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (8)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (3)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (6)

Teutoburger (1)

Via (2)

Знак (1)