Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Ornament of dots (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Ornament of dots

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Ornament of dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) Ornament of dots - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Ornament of dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 39840 RUB
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

