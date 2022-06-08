Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Ornament of dots (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Ornament of dots
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Ornament of dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 39840 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
