10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704). Ornament of dots (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨД (1704) . Ornament of dots. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition VF (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VG8 (1)