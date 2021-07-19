Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7265 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

