Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7265 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search