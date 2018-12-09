Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 16 - 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

