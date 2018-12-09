Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 16 - 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6054 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1704 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
