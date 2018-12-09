Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) Service NGC (3)