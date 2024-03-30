Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) Service RNGA (1)