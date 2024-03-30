Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41043 $
Price in auction currency 3800000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
36133 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search