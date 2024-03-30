Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ"

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41043 $
Price in auction currency 3800000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
36133 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
