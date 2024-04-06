Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Empire (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
46557 $
Price in auction currency 4200000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
19303 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
