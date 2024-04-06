Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ"

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
46557 $
Price in auction currency 4200000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
19303 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Russia Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1704 "Portrait of young Peter the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1704 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search