Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) МД "Portrait of young Peter the Great". "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨД (1704) "Portrait of young Peter the Great" with mark МД. "МОНЕТА ДОБРДЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 160,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (3)