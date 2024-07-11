Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Big crown (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨД (1704)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
3358 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price

