Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Big crown (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨД (1704)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
3358 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
