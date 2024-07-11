Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) М. Big crown (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨД (1704) with mark М. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (13) VF (11) F (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (5)

Empire (7)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Rare Coins (7)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)