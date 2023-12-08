Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

