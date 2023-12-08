Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (11)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1052 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
123
