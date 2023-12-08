Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1052 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

