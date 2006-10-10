Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Minted in a ring

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" Minted in a ring - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" Minted in a ring - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 165,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
176745 $
Price in auction currency 165000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

