Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 165,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)