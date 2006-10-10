Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Minted in a ring
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". Minted in a ring. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 165,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
