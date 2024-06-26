Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (15)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (16)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (12)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1721 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
