Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (14) XF (38) VF (46) F (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (15)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (5)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (16)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (3)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)