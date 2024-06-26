Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 68,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

