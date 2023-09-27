Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 70568 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5665 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

