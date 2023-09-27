Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

