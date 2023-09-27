Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 70568 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
5665 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
