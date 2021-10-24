Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

