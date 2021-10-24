Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There's nothing above head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" There's nothing above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" There's nothing above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19667 $
Price in auction currency 16886 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
56606 $
Price in auction currency 4161600 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - December 9, 2011
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

