Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There's nothing above head
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,200,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
19667 $
Price in auction currency 16886 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
56606 $
Price in auction currency 4161600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
