Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

