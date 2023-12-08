Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Künker (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search