Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

