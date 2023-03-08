Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The branch on chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" The branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" The branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

