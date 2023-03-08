Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The branch on chest
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". The branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search