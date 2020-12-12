Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cross over your head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" Cross over your head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" Cross over your head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
16427 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
44000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Empire - December 9, 2011
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

