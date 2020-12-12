Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cross over your head
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
16427 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
44000 $
Price in auction currency 44000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
