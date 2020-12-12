Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

