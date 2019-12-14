Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
