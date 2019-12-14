Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition VF (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)