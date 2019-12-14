Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Cyrillic year The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Cyrillic year The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

