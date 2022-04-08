Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44131 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Service
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
12
