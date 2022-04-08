Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 44131 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 5, 2018
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - October 18, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

