Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
12871 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
