Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
12871 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition SP53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1702 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search