Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
11446 $
Price in auction currency 990000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

