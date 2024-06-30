Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.

