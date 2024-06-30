Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
