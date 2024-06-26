Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
