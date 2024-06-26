Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - August 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

