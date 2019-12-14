Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1)