Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
