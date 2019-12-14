Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" with mark KO. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) KO "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

