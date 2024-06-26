Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
