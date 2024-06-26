Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (25)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (14)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (6)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
763 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search