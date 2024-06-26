Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (25) XF (60) VF (97) F (2) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (9) XF45 (12) XF40 (8) VF35 (6) VF30 (7) VF25 (1) DETAILS (5) Service RNGA (6) NGC (9) ННР (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (25)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (12)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (14)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (2)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (14)

Kroha (1)

Künker (30)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (4)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (8)

SINCONA (10)

Stack's (2)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (6)