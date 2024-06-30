Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (13)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (27)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (27)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (5)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

