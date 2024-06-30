Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8030 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
- Знак (5)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
