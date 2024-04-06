Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (19)
- AURORA (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
18362 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16073 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search