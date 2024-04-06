Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Cyrillic year The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Cyrillic year The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
18362 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16073 $
Price in auction currency 1450000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

