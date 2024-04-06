Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Cyrillic year. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (19) XF (23) VF (42) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (11) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (7) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (5) NGC (12) PCGS (3)

