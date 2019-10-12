Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

