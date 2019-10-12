Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition VF25 ANACS
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search