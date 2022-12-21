Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Big head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Big head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Big head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 36189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

