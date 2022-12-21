Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big head
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 36189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
