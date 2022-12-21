Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Big head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 36189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,935. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

