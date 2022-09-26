Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gemini (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 710 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2056 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gemini
Date January 11, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
