Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without arabesques on the chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Without arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" Without arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gemini (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
767 $
Price in auction currency 710 GBP
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2056 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gemini - January 11, 2014
Seller Gemini
Date January 11, 2014
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

