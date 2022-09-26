Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (6) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)