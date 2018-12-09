Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
80775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
73743 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1703 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

