Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)