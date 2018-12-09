Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "Portrait by F. Alexeev". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
80775 $
Price in auction currency 75000 CHF
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
73743 $
Price in auction currency 5500000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1703 "Portrait by F. Alexeev", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
