Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1710. Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without year designation

Obverse Poltina 1710 Without year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1710 Without year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 . Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
11527 $
Price in auction currency 940000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5993 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Знак - February 15, 2019
Seller Знак
Date February 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction AURORA - July 17, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Russia Poltina 1710 at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

