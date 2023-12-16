Poltina 1710. Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 . Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

