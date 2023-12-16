Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1710. Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without year designation
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 . Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
11527 $
Price in auction currency 940000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5993 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1710 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search