Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

