Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rough portrait

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Rough portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" Rough portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
993 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

