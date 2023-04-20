Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rough portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". Rough portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 15 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
993 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
