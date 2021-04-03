Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head". "G" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "G" is inverted

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" "G" is inverted - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" "G" is inverted - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" with mark G. "G" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,500,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
360530 $
Price in auction currency 27500000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
94553 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

