Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head". "G" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "G" is inverted
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" with mark G. "G" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,500,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
360530 $
Price in auction currency 27500000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
94553 $
Price in auction currency 70000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search