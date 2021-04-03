Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) G "Small head". "G" is inverted (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" with mark G. "G" is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 27,500,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF40 (1)