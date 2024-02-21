Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The inscription is not separated by a portrait
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
