Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

