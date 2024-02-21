Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The inscription is not separated by a portrait

Obverse Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" The inscription is not separated by a portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" The inscription is not separated by a portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The inscription is not separated by a portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1040 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

