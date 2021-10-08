Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4177 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

