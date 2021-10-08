Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1707 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (4) RNGA (1)